‘Culture of high expectation’ helps Bury school maintain ‘good’ Ofsted

A culture of ‘high expectation’ has resulted in a Bury St Edmunds school maintaining its ‘good’ Ofsted rating.

The education watchdog conducted a short inspection at Hardwick Primary School in March - the first since it was judged as ‘good’ in July 2013.

In a report, inspector Paul Tomkow said pupils in key stage one and two make ‘good progress’ in reading, writing and maths.

He said the leadership team at the school, in Steward Road, has maintained a ‘culture of high expectation alongside a caring and nurturing ethos’.

School leaders have taken ‘firm and effective action to improve attendance’, which was below the national average in 2015 and 2016 but is now above last year’s national average.

Hardwick also has a ‘strong commitment’ to sport and performing arts.

Headteacher Daryl Jones said: “We’re always endeavouring to do better to ensure that all children reach their full potential and make good progress in their learning.

“Our success is due to the team here at school, the governors, the children and the parents and carers that always show their help and support in what we strive to do.”

Bob Heavisides, chairman of governors, added that the rating can be used as a ‘springboard to improve even further’.