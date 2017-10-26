Culture: Look what's on the spring line-up at Bury's Theatre Royal

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds is thrilled to present an exciting line-up of shows this coming spring. Audiences of all ages will find something to enjoy and we look forward to having you join us.



Opening the new season in January is Sebastian Faulks’ Birdsong, marking the 100th anniversary of the final year of the First World War. A mesmerising story of love and courage, set both before and during the Great War. Having already been seen by over 200,000 people on its previous national tours, this is your chance to experience this stunning piece of theatre live on stage (Wed, Jan 31-Sat, Feb 3).

Theatre Royal’s Young Company will be presenting an adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island in April, the classic swashbuckling tale of pirates, hidden treasure and high-seas adventure will be brought to life featuring original music from David Lewington (Thu 5-Sat, Apr 7).

With the continued offer of the Season Saver discount, it couldn’t be easier for you to see more great shows for less. Booking 4+ shows will save you 10 per cent, 6+ shows 15 per cent and 8+ shows a massive 25 per cent off! Book early to secure your favourite seats for the new season.

Featuring huge hits of the 1950s performed by an on-stage live band, Teddy is a punchy new musical that races through the dark and damaged world of post-war London (Mon 19-Sat, Feb 24). For fans of the great Charles Dickens there will be a new production of Great Expectations from the team who have previously delighted Theatre Royal audiences with Travels with my Aunt and Our Man in Havana (Tue 6-Sat, Mar 10). Also returning are The Classic Thriller Theatre Company with The Case of the Frightened Lady by Edgar Wallace, a chilling, captivating and complex thriller (Mon, Jul 30-Sat, Aug 4).

Fans of comedy will be well catered for this spring with Michael McIntyre treating you to his latest Work in Progress show (Wed 7-Thu, Feb 8), Richard Herring in Oh Frig I’m 50! (Wed, May 9) and Angus Deayton in Radio Active (Thu, May 10). In play form, the double BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning partnership of John Godber and Jane Thornton star in John’s new comedy, The Scary Bikers (Mon 19-Wed, Mar 21) and LAMDA graduates will present their outrageous production of Noël Coward’s Hay Fever (Wed 18-Sat, Apr 21).

Not forgetting the musical repertoire, Swansea City Opera present a revival of The Barber of Seville (Sat, Mar 3), Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri will sing from their new album A Place Where I Can Go (Sat, Apr 14), Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons are immortalised in Walk Like a Man (Sat, Apr 28) and with a tribute to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, Islands in the Stream (Fri, May 11).

For dance fans, Ballet Theatre UK present the fantastic world of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream with stunning original choreography to the iconic Mendelssohn score (Thu 1-Fri, Mar 2) and in Ballet Central 2018 a mixed bill, including new takes on Black Swan and Matthew Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty (Mon, Apr 9).

Of course Theatre Royal will play host to a wide range of drama too, Northern Broadsides return with their production of Dickens’ Hard Times (Wed 16-Sat, May 19), a touch of darkness in Anthony Horowitz’s mind-bending psychological thriller Mindgame (Thu 22-Sat, Mar 24) and Black Theatre Live present the extraordinary story of the women behind the famous Manchester restaurant Sweet Mandarin, featuring live cooking on stage, Mountains:

The Dreams of Lily Kwok (Tue 24-Wed, Apr 25).

For something special this season there are a few very exciting visits; Britain’s Got Talent 2016 finalist Christian Lee tops a line-up of the country’s finest magic and variety acts in Britain’s Got Magic (Thu, May 31), award-winning Vamos Theatre with their trademark wordless, full mask style in A Brave Face (Mon, Apr 23) and the mighty Christopher Biggins hosts another of our popular Call My Bluff events (Thu, Feb 22).

Theatre Royal is delighted to have local companies returning to us, TheatreTrain Bury St Edmunds with Here We Are Now (Sun, Feb 25) and TheatreTrain Sudbury with Entertain Us (Sun, Mar 4). Irving Stage Company return with their take on Mel Brooks’ The Producers (Tue 13-Sat, Mar 17) and Bury St Edmunds Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society will present The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Tue 1-Sat, May 5). Bury Theatre Workshop are staging a murder mystery with The Hollow (Wed 27-Sat, Jun 30) and Suffolk Young People’s Theatre return with a fully staged version of Footloose: The Musical (Wed 25-Sat, Jul 28).

For family fun, timeless children’s classic book Dear Zoo makes its stage premiere (Sat 17-Sun, Feb 18), Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler’s Tiddler and other Terrific Tales (Fri 1-Sun, Jun 3), Michael Morpurgo’s I Believe in Unicorns (Thu 29-Fri, Mar 30) and of course the return of Theatre Royal’s Once Upon A Festival season with Ballet Cymru’s innovative version of Cinderella (Mon 11-Tue, Jun 12), the nonsense world of Edward Lear in The Owl and The Pussycat (Fri 15-Sat, Jun 16) and hugely popular

The Gruffalo’s Child (Fri 22-Sun, Jun 24).

In addition to these shows

there is still plenty more to see this season. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Saturday. You can access the presale now by purchasing a membership and you’ll also benefit from additional savings on ticket prices. You can also access presale by booking four or more shows in the same transaction or by booking for a group

of 8+.

Booking is simple, just visit theatreroyal.org or call 01284 769505, or stop by and say hello in person.