Culture: BurySOUND is back for 2018

The legendary and enduringly popular BurySOUND Music Competition is gearing up for its 20th anniversary and is looking to top this year’s bumper entry.

It’s already taking applications from local bands, duos and solo artists for the competition which returns early next year.

Five heats each featuring five artists will take place during January and February at The Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill Arts Centre.

The grand final, featuring this year’s winners, grunge-surf punk trio TUNDRA, from Sudbury, will take place at The Apex on Friday, March 9.

A panel of music industry experts will judge the performances.

Burysound has showcased more than 200 local artists since it was launched in 1998 by St Edmundsbury Council’s Jackie Smith and local promoter Paul Johnson with the aim of discovering, nurturing and promoting upcoming musical talent, as well as establishing a grass roots music scene locally.

Previous winners include Huntar (aka Lewis Mokler, currently enjoying huge success with The 1975 and Biffy Clyro’s label Good Soldier Songs) and Miss Black America (who subsequently recorded four sessions for hugely influential Radio One DJ John Peel and were championed by NME, Drownedinsound.com and Rolling Stone magazine).

Any local artists wanting to enter BurySOUND 2018 can do via www.burysound.com/enter.

The deadline for entries is 5pm on Friday, November 3.

BurySOUND 2018

Heat one

Friday, January 26 at The Hunter Club, Bury St Edmunds

Heat two

Friday, February 2 at The Hunter Club, Bury St Edmunds

Heat three

Friday, February 9 at Haverhill Arts Centre

Heat four

Friday, February 16 at The Hunter Club, Bury St Edmunds

Heat five

Friday, February 23 at The Hunter Club, Bury St Edmunds

GRAND FINAL

Friday, March 9 at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds