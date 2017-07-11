Crowds flock to Stowmarket carnival

Thousands of people enjoyed a weekend of sights, sounds and experiences, as Stowmarket came alive for its carnival.

The annual event kicked off on Saturday with a fairytale-themed procession. Marching bands were joined by floats and a tank as they were cheered by members of the public.

Stowmarket Carnival 2017. Picture by Richard Marsham/RMG Photography.

The procession ended at the Recreation Ground, which was then host to bands, fairground rides, stalls, activities, demonstrations, food and drink.

On Sunday the fun continued with the addition of a car show and dog show.

Jayne Woods, organising committee chair, said: “It was fantastic. I wish I’d had more time to see everything and speak to people, but I probably could have cut myself into 25 pieces and still not had enough to go round this weekend. There was just so much going on.

“So far, all the feedback we have had has been good. Two or three people stopped us saying how good it was and how pleased they are the event has carried on.”

Jayne said she did not yet know how many people had attended the event, but the Recreation Ground was packed, particularly on Saturday.

“It could not have gone any better,” she added.

More volunteers are needed to help out on carnival weekend itself. If you could spare a couple of hours next year, contact info@stowmarketcarnival.org.uk

