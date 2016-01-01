Search
Crime

VIDEO: Police receive a number of calls immediately after RAF Marham abduction reconstruction on Crimewatch

Norfolk Police have said they have had a number of calls after a reconstruction of the attempted abduction of a RAF Marham serviceman appeared on BBC1’s Crimewatch last night, Monday.

Crime
Police

UPDATED: String of burglaries and reports of axe-wielding masked men in Norfolk and Suffolk

Norfolk and Suffolk Police suspect raids on community centres in both counties by axe-wielding masked men are linked.

News
Simon Dobbin d with his wife Nicole and daughter Emily. Picture Mark Westley ANL-160323-171023009

Twelve in court in connection with attack on Mildenhall football fan Simon Dobbin

Twelve men have appeared in court in connection with the attack which left Mildenhall football fan Simon Dobbin with brain damage.

Crime
Police warning over fake British Gas bills

Police warning over fake British Gas bills

Police are warning computer users to be on their guard against a nationwide fake bills scam.

Crime 2
Police

Hooded men threaten residents with knife during attempted robbery in Roydon

Police are appealing for witnesses after two hooded men threatened residents with a knife and demanded money during an attempted robbery in Roydon, near Diss, yesterday (September 3).

News
Detective Superintendent Paul Durham will make an appeal on Crimewatch tomorrow

Victim of attempted abduction near RAF Marham to relive ordeal for Crimewatch

A serviceman at the centre of an attempted abduction near RAF Marham is to relive his ordeal on tomorrow night’s BBC Crimewatch programme.

News
Police SUS-150618-150233001

Gang rob young man in broad daylight in Sudbury street

A gang of six or seven people have robbed a young man in broad daylight in Sudbury, injuring him in the process.

Crime
Police SUS-150618-150233001

Police seek man after sex assault in Bury store carpark

Police are appealing for information after a sexual assault in a car park at Robert Boby Way in Bury St Edmunds.

News
Wanted man: Charles Edward Adcock

Police renew appeal for wanted man

Police have renewed appeals for help from members of the public to trace a wanted man.

News
Students scammed into renting bogus houses and flats

Students scammed into renting bogus houses and flats

Students are being warned to be alert when renting accommodation ahead of the new term.

Offbeat 2
Police

BREAKING: Man’s body pulled from the water in Sudbury - area cordoned off

A man’s body has been pulled from the water near Blackfriars in Sudbury this afternoon, Wednesday August 31.

Crime
ACC Sarah Hamlin ANL-160425-114433001

Assistant Chief Constable says she can “no longer make a difference” to a police force in which “my values no longer fit”

One of Norfolk and Suffolk’s Assistant Chief Constables has said that she can “no longer make a difference” or “support frontline.”

Crime
St Marys Church Hadleigh Picture Mark Westley ANL-160830-170114009

Hadleigh clergyman Martin Thrower arrested on suspicion of voyeurism

A senior clergyman has been suspended after being arrested on suspicion of voyeurism.

News
Road accident

Three-vehicle crash shuts road in Bury St Edmunds

A crash involving three cars has closed Fornham Road in Bury St Edmunds this morning.

News
Melanie Lesser and Ben Loughrill pictured at the wolf sculpture earlier this year

Vandals ‘wrench off’ steel crown from wolf sculpture on Bury roundabout

Vandals are believed to have wrenched off the crown from the iconic wolf sculpture on Southgate Green roundabout in Bury St Edmunds.

News
Ipswich Crown Court ANL-140617-141524001

Man who broke into Elmswell beauty salon with pickaxe and spade is jailed

A man who smashed his way into an Elmswell beauty salon with a pickaxe and spade has been jailed.

News
David Smith

Inquest hears Stradishall prisoner’s death has led to changes

The death of a prisoner has led to a number of changes being made at HMP Highpoint, an inquest has heard.

News
News from the Bury Free Press

Police seek woman who may have seen an assault in Stowmarket

Police are trying to trace a woman who may have seen the victim of an assault at an upstairs window while the attack was taking place.

News
Police news.

Mystery over possible gunshot noises in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Police have received calls this week about potential gunshot noises in Bury St Edmunds.

News
Ipswich Crown Court ANL-140617-141524001

Man supplied cocaine to alcoholic saying it would ‘make her feel better’, court told

A man who twice supplied cocaine to an alcoholic woman saying it would “help her feel better” has been given a suspended prison sentence.

News
Load more