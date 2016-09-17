UPDATE: Two arrested as murder investigation launched in Bury St Edmunds

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Bury St Edmunds earlier this week, as detectives launch a murder inquiry.

Police were called at around 12.15pm on Wednesday 14 September to reports of a man who had died in a property in Samuel Street Walk.

A Home Office post mortem examination was carried out today, Friday 16 September, and concluded that the cause of death was as the result of a head injury. The body is yet to be formally identified.

A 51-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman – both from Bury St Edmunds - have this evening been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A police scene is in place at the address in Samuel Street Walk as enquiries into the death continue.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.