UPDATE: Police ‘very pleased’ with response to Marham abduction Crimewatch appeal

Detectives investigating the attempted abduction of a serviceman near RAF Marham have welcomed the public’s response to an appeal broadcast on the BBC’s Crimewatch programme last night..

The long-running show was broadcast live from the base as officers renewed their pleas for help to trace the men involved in the attack on July 20.

Det Supt Paul Durham, who is leading the investigation, said a short time ago: “We’re very pleased with the initial response following the programme.

“We’ve received just over 30 calls and officers are in the process of reviewing the quality of this information and prioritising potential leads.

“There has been some names put forward following last night’s appeal and these will be investigated and cross referenced with information we already hold.”

The appeal included the first public comments from the victim of the attack, which were spoken by an actor, and e-fits of the men suspected of being involved.

The programme also showed CCTV footage from a nearby shop which captures vehicles travelling to and from the scene along with a photograph of a knife, similar to the one used during the attack.

Det Supt Durham added: “Although the CCTV quality is poor, looking out on to Squires Hill around the time of the incident, you can see vehicles travelling in both directions.

“I want people think back to that sunny afternoon at around 3pm on Wednesday, July 20.

“Were you one of those drivers? Even if you think your journey was unremarkable, please contact us. We’d like to hear from you.”

During the broadcast, the victim, a married airman in his late 20s, has revealed he felt he was “fighting for my life” during the attack.

He said being ambushed by the two men while he was out running at around 3.10pm has turned his world upside down

He said he was near RAF Marham when he was grabbed by a man who tried to drag him towards a dark coloured people-carrier parked alongside a quiet stretch of road called Squires Hill.

He told police he knocked the first attacker to the ground and an accomplice, carrying a knife, helped him up before both men fled.

He said: “This whole event has turned my world upside down. The outcome could have been a lot more severe, but it’s the ‘what ifs’ you know, not being able to see my wife again, not being able to see my family again.

“And I knew what I had to do to get away. I was fighting for my life. I won’t let this stop me from doing things I need to do, but it does affect you emotionally.”

Police said the first suspect was aged between 20 and 30, about 6ft, athletic but stocky, with dark hair which was long on top, and a well-groomed beard.

He had a dark skin tone and was wearing dark blue jeans/trousers, dark trainers and a black round neck T-shirt with white writing from the right shoulder down to the left hand side.

He may have a facial injury sustained during the incident when the victim defended himself, and NHS England has been notified of this.

The second suspect is described as between 20 and 30, but younger than the first suspect and slimmer.

He was about 5ft 10ins, clean shaven with a short back and sides haircut and was wearing a plain white round neck T-shirt and dark coloured shorts just above the knee.

Both men are described as being of Middle Eastern appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on incident room numbers 0800 056 0154 or 0207 158 0011.