Two men stabbed at address in Bury St Edmunds - two being hunted by police

Police are hunting two offenders after two men were stabbed at an address in Bury St Edmunds last night.

Around 9.40pm yesterday, Tuesday 10 January, two men went to the property at Abbots Gate in Bury St Edmunds and forced their way into the home.

Two men inside the property – one in his late 20s, the other in his mid 30s - were attacked, one sustaining stab injuries to his arm and shoulder, the other a wound to his back.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment. The man in his late 20s received stitches and has now been discharged, the man in his mid 30s is in a stable condition but remains in hospital.

The two offenders are described as black and wearing hooded tops.

Officers investigating the wounding incidents believe this may have been a targeted attack and are carrying out work to identify those involved, but are asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around this time, or anyone with information about those involved to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 11690/17.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously if required, on 0800 555 111.