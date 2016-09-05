Twelve in court in connection with attack on Mildenhall football fan Simon Dobbin

Twelve men have appeared in court in connection with the attack which left Mildenhall football fan Simon Dobbin with brain damage.

All faced charges of violent disorder when they appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Simon Dobbin and his son Liam in happier times ANL-150526-160820001

Lewis Courtnell, 33, a fence installer, of Stadium Road, Southend; Jamie Chambers, 22, unemployed, of Coleman Street, Southend;Michael Shawyer, 30, a tiler, of Belgrave Road, Leigh-on-Sea; Philip McGill, 31, an electrician, of Hornby Avenue, Westcliff; Greg Allen, 28, a painter, of Wellington Avenue, Westcliff; Scott Nicholls, 40, a construction worker, of Little Spenders, Basildon: Ryan Carter, 20, unemployed, of York Road, Southend, and, by video link from HMP Chelmsford, Matthew Petchey, 24, a labourer, of Lascelles Gardens, Rochford, pleaded not guilty all pleaded not guilty.

Thomas Randall, 21, a consumer credit employee, of Seaforth Avenue, Southend; Rhys Pullen, 20, a telecommunications engineer of Bridge Road, Wickford; Alexander Woods, 24, of Fairmead Avenue, Westcliff, and James Woods, 24, a chef, of Fairmead Avenue, Westcliff, all entered no plea.

All will appear at Basildon Crown Court on September 30 for a pre-trial hearing.

Ian Young, 40, an electrician, of Brightwell Avenue, Westcliff, who was summonsed for assisting an offender and having a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas or an electrical incapacitation device, is expected to appear before magistrates separately next Friday (September 9).

Simon Dobbin, 44, of Peterhouse Close, Mildenhall, was set upon by a gang outside the Railway pub in Southend on March 21 last year after watching Cambridge United play.

He had serious head injuries and was put in a medically induced coma at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, before regaining consciousness and being moved to a rehab centre in Norwich. He returned home in March but has brain damage and is still unable to walk, talk and feed himself.