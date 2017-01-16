Three arrested after Haverhill assault left man with serious head injuries

Police have arrested three men following a serious assault in Haverhill in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were contacted just after 12.30am on Saturday 14 January, reporting an assault having taken place on the High Street, close to the junction with Eden Road.

A man in his early 20s suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Three men, aged in their late teens and from the Haverhill area, have been arrested and interviewed in connection with the incident, and released on police bail until 28 March pending further enquiries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, anyone with any information should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference number 37/12199/17.