Stowmarket cadets get a taste of real-life policing

Volunteer Police cadets from Stowmarket have held their first annual camping trip at Thorpe Woodlands Adventure Centre in Thetford.

During the trip, which took place over two days, the cadets focussed on team building and police dynamics.

As part of the camp, each of the eight cadets took the ‘cadet challenge’ which saw them undertake a real life scenario during which they had to obtain details from a member of the public, complete a CPR exercise and arrest a non-compliant suspect.

They also took part in a team building exercise which included a giant balance beam, a 12 foot high climbing wall and canoeing. All eight cadets passed the test.

Stephen Searle, County Councillor for Stowmarket South & Central, supported the scheme and kindly provided funds for all the camping equipment.

Sergeant Andrew Martin said “The camp was a greater success then we could have hoped for. The cadets built a fantastic bond over two days and demonstrated an impressive level of determination and team work which will stand them in good stead for the future, whether that be in policing or another field. We are looking forward to arranging future camps, as well as taking part in local community events”

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said, “Working together in this sort of environment is a real test for our young cadets and one that I’m sure they all thoroughly enjoyed.

“As a former scout leader, I really understand the huge benefits these team-building activities bring. I’m sure the experience and happy memories will last a lifetime.”

Stowmarket Police cadets meet every Saturday morning and would welcome new members aged between 13 and 16 years of age. If you are interested in finding out more please visit www.suffolk.police.uk/join-us/volunteers/police-cadets