Police appeal to trace owners of bikes found in Newmarket

Three pedal cycles have been recovered by police officers in Newmarket who are looking to trace the owners.

The bikes were recovered on August 2 after four males were spotted in the Fordham Road area of town and four cycles were found in Rayes Lane that may have been left by them.

One of the bikes was identified as belonging to a member of the public who reported that it had been stolen from a bike shed in Exeter Road.

The remaining three cycles have been recovered and may have also been stolen – these include a man’s red Raleigh cycle, a man’s black Giant cycle and a black Norco cycle.

Initial enquiries have not led to the owners of the bikes so police are now making an appeal for anyone who may have lost a similar cycle in July or the first few days of August in Newmarket to get in touch.

Officers are also keen to speak to the four males seen in the area around 5pm on August 2 who are describe as white, in their late teens to early 20s, of scruffy appearance and wearing hooded tops and back packs.

Anyone who thinks one of the bikes may belong to them, or who has information about who took the bikes, is asked to call officers at Mildenhall by dialling Suffolk Police on 101 and quoting crime number 48107/16.