Police appeal after weekend of burglaries in Great Barton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of burglaries in Great Barton last weekend.

Between 9am on July 28 and 7.50pm on August 1, offenders forced entry to a property in The Coppice where items stolen included jewellery, a watch and a wallet.

In Conyers Way between 3pm on July 28 and 11.30am July 31 a window was forced and damage done to an internal door and police believe jewellery and a watch were taken.

In the same road between July 30 and August 3, offenders forced entry to a property where items stolen included a laptop, rings, gold earrings, a coffee maker, sound bar speaker and a silver Citroën C3 parked on the driveway.

Police are offering crime reduction advice in order to reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim of crime over the summer:

+Install alarms and security lights

+Ask a neighbour to collect your post if you are away

+Use timer lights

+Report any suspicious activity

+Do not leave valuables on display

+Lock away tools and gardening equipment

Detectives are investigating whether these crimes are linked and want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime 37/51942/17.