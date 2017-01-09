Haverhill man in court after stealing from charity

A 22-year-old Haverhill man is due to appear in court this afternoon charged in connection with the theft of a collection bucket from a charity worker.

The incident happened on Saturday December 10 in Haverhill High Street. The man, who was collecting for Haverhill Rotary Club, was walking back to his vehicle with the bucket, containing coins collected on the day, when it was snatched from his hand.

Liam Basham, of Haverhill Road, Castle Camps, was arrested soon after the theft, on Saturday 10, and was taken into custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he was interviewed about the incident.

He was subsequently charged with theft of the charity collection bucket, containing an unknown amount of cash, and was bailed to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court from 1.40pm today, Monday January 9.