Great Finborough teacher who molested pupils to have 21-year prison sentence reviewed

A former boarding school teacher who sexually abused boys in the 1970s and 80s will have his jail term reviewed by senior judges.

Gerard Singer molested pupils at St George’s School after it moved from Wicklewood, Norfolk, to Great Finborough, Suffolk.

The 70-year-old, of Elnes, France, was found guilty of 27 sex offences at Ipswich Crown Court in July last year. He was jailed for 21 years and ordered to serve an extra eight years on licence after his release.

His crimes included indecency with children and indecent assaults – some of which were committed with other paedophiles – as well as one serious sex attack.

On Thursday Singer’s bid to challenge his convictions at London’s Court of Appeal was rejected by three judges.

However, Judge Gregory Dickinson QC said the court would look again at his ‘lengthy prison sentence’ which was imposed on a man in his 70s for crimes committed ‘many years ago’.

Singer befriended his victims before subjecting them to vile acts of abuse, and on some occasions plied them with alcohol and drugs.

A police investigation began in 2009 after former pupils of the school came forward with allegations.

Some of Singer’s crimes were committed alongside other adults, including the school’s former headmaster, Derek Slade, and maths teacher, Alan Brigden.

Slade, who died in March last year, was jailed in 2010 for abusing 12 boys, while Brigden was locked up for five years in 2012.

Alan Williams, another former teacher at the school, killed himself in 2011 after being arrested on suspicion of sex assaults.

Singer, who has always denied any wrongdoing and maintained he was ‘asexual’, argued his convictions were ‘unsafe’.

He tried to submit new evidence from a prison doctor, stating that he has a condition which renders him impotent.

But, dismissing his conviction appeal, Judge Dickinson said the fact he now suffers from the condition has ‘no bearing’ on whether he did when a teacher.

Sitting with Lord Justice Irwin and Mr Justice Holroyde, he added: “In our judgment, there is no merit in this ground of appeal.”

No date was set for Singer’s sentence appeal hearing.