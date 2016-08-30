Assistant Chief Constable says she can “no longer make a difference” to a police force in which “my values no longer fit”

One of Norfolk and Suffolk’s Assistant Chief Constables has said that she can “no longer make a difference” or “support frontline.”

ACC Sarah Hamlin took to twitter this morning, Tuesday August 30, to say that after 30 years on the force she is retiring after becoming “resigned to the fact that my values no longer fit the org. I can’t make a difference, support frontline.”

She added: “And so I wish colleagues & friends all the best. Let’s hope #policing can recover & that officers & staff welfare is prioritised.”

She said she is now looking forward to spending time with family and friends. Playing golf and kayaking.

Police forces across the country have faced repeated budget cuts in recent years with many senior officers voicing concerns that the ‘Thin Blue Line’ has become too thin.

More on this story shortly.