Another 250 knives, cleavers and machetes off Bury St Edmunds streets thanks to amnesty bin

Another 250 knives, cleavers and machetes are off the streets of Bury St Edmunds as police revealed the latest haul dropped into the town’s knife amnesty bin today, Thursday September 8.

In total, 14,043 have been disposed of in the static bins in Ipswich, Lowestoft, Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Sudbury since the campaign launched four years ago.

An initial year-long amnesty saw 6,125 knives anonymously left in six amnesty bins - four static and two mobile - around the county in 2011.

In 2012, a further 2,205 blades were deposited, 2,606 in 2013 and 1,727 knives in 2014.

So far this year, 1,380 have so far been binned.

A temporary bin also sits outside Sudbury police station.

All knives deposited are taken to Sackers Recycling, Great Blakenham, where they are safely disposed of.

Chief constable at Suffolk Police, Gareth Wilson, said: “We will continue to work with partners across Suffolk to encourage knife disposal using our designated bins; our campaign ensures that bladed items can be deposited anonymously, any day of the week and at any time.

“Our amnesty is continuing to make people think about the consequences of carrying a knife and realise that even one knife out on the streets of Suffolk is one too many.”

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore added: “We need to do all we can through education, peer pressure, policing and sentencing to make it absolutely clear that it’s never acceptable for a person to carry a knife or weapon.

“I fully support the use of these bins and would encourage anyone who has a knife or any other weapon to dispose of them responsibly and immediately.

“Ultimately it is about making Suffolk as safe as possible.”