Crews tackle fires in Stowmarket and Elmswell

Suffolk firefighters dealt with a barn fire in Stowmarket and a field fire in Elmswell simultaneously on Saturday.

Crews from Princes Street, Debenham, Ipswich East and two from Woodbridge responded to an incident in Shepherds Lane, Stowmarket, just before 3.40pm.

On arrival the crews discovered a fire in a wooden barn containing hay and farm vehicles, which measured approximately 30 metres by 30 metres.

They used three hose reel jets to put it out and had it under control just after 6.10pm.

Crews from Ixworth, Wickhambrook, Hadleigh and two from Bury St Edmunds also attended a field fire in Eastern Way, Elsmwell, shortly after 3.50pm.

On arrival they discovered around 10 acres of stubble alight which they extinguished, using beaters and a hose reel jet, just after 5.10pm.