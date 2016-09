Firefighters put out a fire in Thetford Forest earlier this evening.

Multiple crews from the town and the water carrier from Hethersett were sent to the forest after the alarm was raised at 5.20pm.

They used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

At around 5.35pm the fire service was called to reports of another fire in the forest.

Once more crews from Thetford and the water carrier from Hethersett responded, but it was a false alarm.