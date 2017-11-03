Crematorium gives double donation

The West Suffolk Crematorium has donated £2,500 each to the Teenage Cancer Trust and Beat – a charity that supports people with eating disorders.

The money was raised through a metal recycling scheme at the crematorium, which is collected each year and donated to different charities.

Manager Royna Hill, said: “These charities are close to our hearts as one of our funeral directors has a young lad who has cancer and another member of staff’s daughter is struggling with anorexia. It’s lovely to be able to do this for them.”