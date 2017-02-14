Creeting St Mary ice cream company scoops co-op award

Family-owned ice cream producer Alder Tree Farm has been voted East of England Co-op’s Suffolk Supplier of the Year 2017.

It now goes up against Norfolk champion Krusty Loaf from Fakenham and Essex winner Great Tilkey Honey for the title of Producer of the Year 2017.

A record 19,392 votes were cast across the region, both in-store and online, by customers and members of the East of England Co-op, resulting in Alder Tree Farm and Hillfarm Oils from Heveningham being shortlisted for Suffolk.Expert judges went for the Creeting St Mary ice cream company, which marks its 10th anniversary this year.

Stephany Hardingham from Alder Tree said: “We are so proud to have made the shortlist, especially amongst so many other talented producers. The team is looking forward to welcoming the panel of judges to Alder Tree where they’ll be able to see our traditional artisan methods first hand and taste our unique range of delicious cream ices.”