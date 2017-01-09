Crash closes All at Thetford

The A11 at Thetford is currently closed in both directions after a car transporter collided with the central reservation.

Police were called at 9.10am today to reports a car transporter was in collision with the central reservation between the A1075 and Larling crossroads.

As a result a number of cars came off the transporter and onto the road.

It is not yet known whether any other vehicles have been involved.

The East of England Ambulance Service is on the scene treating two people who are not thought to be seriously injured.

Both carriageways of the A11 have been affected and the road is expected to be closed for some time while emergency services clear the scene.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and local diversions have been put in place.