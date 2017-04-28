Crash causes full closure of A14 from Westley Interchange

A crash involving multiple vehicles has caused the full closure of the A14 eastbound from the Westley Interchange in Bury St Edmunds.

The accident took place between junction 42 (Fornham/Bury St Edmunds) and junction 43 (Diss) just after 12.30pm and is thought to have involved four vehicles – two lorries and up to two cars.

Both lanes of the A14 eastbound are blocked and motorists are being stopped from entering the road at the Westley Interchange.

Police say it is likely to remain closed ‘for a considerable amount of time’.

No one is thought to have been seriously injured.

Road users are being advised to exit the A14 at J42 and follow the B1106 towards Fornham All Saints. At the junction with the A1101 turn right and follow the A1101 to the roundabout with the A143. At the roundabout take the first exit onto the A143 and rejoin the A14 eastbound at J43.