Crafts and cakes will help boost Bury St Edmunds team joining the Girls Night Out event

A team planning to take part in this year’s Girls Night Out in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care will be hoping some crafty crafts and tasty treats will help boost their fund-raising.

Denise Graham is part of the 12-strong team who will be walking around Bury St Edmunds on Saturday September 9 at the hospice’s ninth night time event.

They will be walking in memory of Jo Hicks who died aged 52 in 2011 after being cared for by the hospice and who took part in its second walk.

The craft fair and tea party at Denise’s home, 17, Highbury Crescent, Bury is on Bank Holiday Monday August 28 from midday to 5pm.

People can see work by craftspeople including jewellery, pottery and hand made cosmetics as well as enjoying tea, coffee, cakes and fizz plus children’s activities.