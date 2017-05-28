Craft competition teaches caring for environment

Imaginations ran wild at a Bury St Edmunds school for the launch of a new competition.

Westley Middle School were the first to make creative creatures out of items such as old plastic bottles, margarine tubs and yoghurt tubs, and then finish them off with a plant.

The summer-long Crafty Creature competition has been launched by the Crafty Foxes group and Bury in Bloom.

The workshop team will be visiting different schools and locations but anyone can enter, with a prize for the best creations to be presented in October.

“With designs including sheepdogs, flamingos, kangaroos and rabbits, Westley Middle School were amazing,” said Michelle Freeman of Crafty Foxes.

“The aim is to encourage people to recycle their everyday rubbish by reusing it in an imaginative, environmentally friendly and fun way.

“After making their creature, people then finish it off with a plant thinking about textures and shapes such as a spiky plant for a hedgehog and lettuce leaves for a rabbit.”

For more information on the competition visit www.facebook.com/thecraftyfoxes.buryinbloom