Couple tie the knot at Bury St Edmunds hospice after 30 year-long engagement

A couple have tied the knot during a special service at St Nicholas Hospice Care – after a 30-year long engagement.

Sue and Mick Randall said ‘I do’ in a moving wedding ceremony at the Bury St Edmunds hospice on Wednesday.

The pair, who live in Rickinghall, had been engaged for more than three decades and decided to marry after Sue was admitted to the hospice.

Mick had suggested they got married two days earlier, but Sue wanted more time to make the preparations.

They made their vows during an intimate ceremony in front of 12 guests and returned to Sue’s room, which staff had decorated, after the reception.

“It was a lovely day, we both thoroughly enjoyed it,” said Sue.

The happy couple, both aged 68, first met at a wedding of mutual friends.

Mick said: “We met in 1969 at a wedding, I was a friend of the groom and Sue was a friend of the bride and that was it.”

Together they ran the newsagents in Rickinghall for about nine years, from 2007, and supported the hospice there through donation boxes and selling tickets for events.

But they became more personally involved with the charity last September when Sue was diagnosed with melanoma. Despite the melanoma spreading, Sue is hopeful she will be accepted onto a drugs trial, which could help.

Mick said: “The hospice has been fabulous. The support we have received has been out of this world. Nothing is too much trouble for the staff and we are so grateful for their support.”