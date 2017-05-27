Couple’s wedding plans hit as Needham Market hotel closes doors

A couple have been forced to change their wedding plans – just months before their big day.

Cheryle Bennington and Jason Williams were due to get married at The Limes Hotel, in Needham Market, this October.

Having finally sent out their wedding invitations they were starting to feel on top of things.

But a call on Friday afternoon sent all their plans into disarray.

They were contacted on behalf of Stowmarket Registration Service with bad news about their chosen venue.

Cheryle, of Bury St Edmunds, said: “We had a call from the wedding registrar saying the hotel had closed and our wedding there had been cancelled.”

Worried about the little time they had to make alternative arrangements, the groom and bride-to-be spent last weekend frantically trying to get things back on track.

They will now hold their reception at the Cedars Hotel, in Stowmarket, after getting married at the town’s register office.

But the change of venue means slashing their guest list because the register office is unable to hold as many people as The Limes, a licensed venue which would have hosted both their ceremony and reception.

“The guests will just have to understand we can’t have half of them for the ceremony because they can’t have them all in there,” said Cheryle.

“Some are a bit disheartened but there’s nothing we can do.

“We’ve still got to change the wedding invitations but I think it’s going to have to be word of mouth now because we just don’t have time to do it all.”

David Sampson, manager and leaseholder of The Limes, said it was with regret that he had had to ‘temporarily’ close the hotel’s doors.

He added: “We are in discussions with our landlords to come up with a conclusion to change the management of The Limes in as quick and smooth manner as possible.

“The majority of future bookings will not be affected as they will be transferred over.”

A spokeswoman for Suffolk County Council said they were working with two couples who had weddings scheduled at The Limes to enable their ceremonies to take place at another venue.

Cheryle said: “I don’t want anyone else being blind-sighted by this. To say I’m in shock is an understatement – it’s just not fair.”

Mr Sampson has advised anyone with concerns about bookings at The Limes to email limeshotel@gmx.com