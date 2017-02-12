Couple celebrating 70th wedding anniversary share their secret to a successful marriage

Working hard, doing things together and taking holi- days.

That’s the secret of a long and happy marriage according to Fred and Joan Stammers, who celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary this week.

The couple, from Fornham St Martin celebrated 70 years of marriage with family and friends on Wednesday.

There was champagne and cake for Fred, 91, and Joan 88 who met at a dance when they were just teenagers.

“We’ve always done everything together and that is our secret to a happy marriage,” said Fred, who worked for British Rail for more than 45 years.

“We both worked hard and have also been lucky enough to do a bit of travelling, which we both still enjoy.”

The couple have three children, Peter, 65, Barbara, 70, David, 68, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.