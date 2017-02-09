Councils’ A-boards warning to businesses in Bury St Edmunds

Councils are warning businesses in Bury St Edmunds to bring their use of advertisement ‘A’ boards ‘under control’ or they will be at risk of enforcement action.

In recent months the borough and county councils have received dozens of complaints about A-boards, specifically relating to the way they are positioned in St John’s Street.

In a letter to businesses, circulated through the Ourburystedmunds group, the councils say the situation will be reviewed in a month and if it is not ‘brought back under control’ the ‘more relaxed approach’ they have been taking to regulation and enforcement because of the ‘present economic climate’ may no longer be possible.

A spokeswoman for St Edundsbury Borough Council said: “Over the last six months the borough and county councils have each received complaints about the number of A-boards on pavements in Bury.

“The two councils are looking to work with town centre businesses to try and improve the situation without having to take any enforcement action.”