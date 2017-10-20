Councillor calls for new Tayfen Road traffic lights consultation

A call has been made for a new consultation on roads plans in Bury St Edmunds, after the first offered ‘Hobson’s choice’.

Borough and county councillor David Nettleton issued the appeal after proposals to remove the Tayfen Road/Station Hill/Ipswich Street roundabout and replace it with traffic lights were given the go-ahead, alongside a further set of traffic lights at the Northgate roundabout.

He said a consultation into the scheme, which took place between July 10 and August 7, was flawed because no alternative to traffic lights was offered.

“I don’t call it a meaningful consultation,” said Cllr Nettleton. “The questions posed were a straight choice between traffic lights and the status quo. This is Hobson’s choice as neither is a satisfactory solution.”

Councillor Paul Hopfensperger also opposed the plans for new traffic lights.

He said: “They are no longer an option in 21st century Urban Realm design. They were designed in the 1950s when traffic was way, way less than it is today. They do nothing by cause congestion and frustration for motorists.”

He said that the community had been ‘seriously let down’ by Suffolk County Council Highways and he has chosen to withdraw from Town Masterplan meetings as a result.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said: “The majority of people who responded during the four-week consultation period said they agreed with our proposals.

“Based on the positive response from the public, we’ll be carrying out the work proposed.”