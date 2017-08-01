Council signs £3m loan agreement for business park infrastructure

A £3 million loan facility has been agreed between St Edmundsbury Borough Council and the promoter of a new business park.

The loan agreement with Jaynic Suffolk Park Limited means the firm could borrow up to £3 million towards infrastructure costs for the 114-acre Suffolk Park commercial site, near junction 45 of the A14 at Moreton Hall and Rougham.

It is hoped this will enable Jaynic to ensure facilities are in place to attract businesses to Suffolk Park and help to create jobs.

The loan facility will be in place for up to two years, repayable in full, and can be used towards the main estate road, two spur roads, drainage, mains services, internet provision and landscaping.

Simon Wilson, of Jaynic, said: “The loan facility together with the monies realised from selling 10 acres to Treatt PLC means the infrastructure for the whole site, covering the current and all future phases, is now fully funded.”

John Griffiths, St Edmundsbury Borough Council leader, said: “This further emphasises our commitment to bringing economic growth to West Suffolk.”