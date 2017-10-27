Council reveals plans for Christmas Fayre

Council bosses have reassured the public that it will be ‘festive business as usual’ for the 14th Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre.

In a private briefing, fayre organisers detailed added security measures for 2017 - which will see armed officers and vehicle barricades brought in.

Inspector Matt Dee, of Suffolk Police, said: “The national terror threat is at a severe level but there is no specific intelligence of a threat in Bury St Edmunds. But it is great to be on the front foot with this. The steps the council have taken are wise and prudent.”

Safer Neighbourhood Team patrols will be added to with ‘overtly armed officers’ - while vehicle barriers will be introduced to keep visitors safer in the stall areas.

The arrangements are similar to those introduced for the recent Elton John and Take That concerts.

The inspector would not detail how many officers would be on patrol at this stage. He said the cost of the extra police presence would come out of the regular police budget.

Last year’s event saw more than 125,000 visitors over the four days to enjoy the 300-plus stalls.

Fayre organiser Sharon Fairweather said: “I want everyone to have a great time this year it’s very much business as usual. It’s still the Christmas fayre as it always has been.”

The fayre takes place over four days from November 23-26. More details via www.burystedmundschristmasfayre.co.uk