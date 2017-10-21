Council helps to crack down on fast drivers

Community volunteers in two West Suffolk villages are to fight speeding drivers after being backed by councillors.

Residents living close to the A1101 in Flempton and Hengrave say they had concerns by a number of near misses attributed to speeding.

They raised the issue with the Flempton Cum Hengrave Parish Council, who, with their own funding, locality grant funding from St Edmundsbury Borough Council ward member Cllr Susan Glossop and Suffolk county councillor, Beccy Hopfensperger, bought a vehicle activation sign which flashes at drivers telling them how fast they are going.

Cllr David Bambury, chairman of the parish council, said: “Lots of residents have raised concerns about speeding traffic through both villages, and the evidence from elsewhere is that these signs can have a positive effect in persuading drivers to slow down.”

The impact the sign will have on drivers through the villages will be tracked by the community volunteers to see how it slows them down.

Cllr Glossop said: “As a resident of Flempton, I have witnessed first-hand the issue of speeding in the village.

“I am delighted to be able to support this community- led initiative. Residents love where they live in Flempton and Hengrave and this sign should make the community a safer places to live.”

Cllr Hopfensperger said: “Residents are concerned that cars, lorries and other traffic are ignoring the existing 30mph signs. This solution is designed to shame drivers by flashing how fast they are driving and has been shown to work elsewhere.

“This puts the power in the community’s hands to trial this sign at different positions and monitor its effectiveness, and so I am pleased to be able to support this initiative.”