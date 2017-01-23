‘Could you cope with the pressures we face Mrs May?’ - Woolpit GP invites Prime Minister to his surgery

A West Suffolk GP has challenged the Prime Minister Theresa May to spend a day at his surgery to witness the huge pressures doctors face.

Dr Ben Spriggs, a partner at Woolpit Health Centre, penned an open letter to Mrs May in response to her plan to make surgeries open between 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, to reduce the demands on A&E departments.

The 35-year-old invited her to ‘come and see if you can deal with 32 patients at 10 minute intervals with everything from heart attacks to mental health problems’.

“Come and see me snatch my lunch (if I’m lucky) at my desk whilst I deal with 50 blood results, 60 letters, 10-20 phone calls and train my junior doctor in my ‘three hour lunch break’ or between patients,” he said.

Dr Spriggs also listed his many other responsibilities which include juggling employment law, HR, staff meetings and clinical governance.

He added: “See if making me do this seven days a week for even less funding will make one bit of difference to the NHS crisis that chronic underfunding by your Government of social care, primary care and hospital trusts has caused?”

Dr Spriggs said he has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the positive response to the letter, which he felt he needed to write following national press coverage of Mrs May’s plan.

He said he was ‘hurt and frustrated’ with the comments in the press and hit out at suggestions that GPs take three hour lunch breaks.

“When we’re under great strain, vilifying and scapegoating people in an already overstretched system, it’s not helpful. I think Theresa May probably does care but I think she probably doesn’t understand,” he added.

The surgery’s six partners have also sent a formal letter of invitation to Mrs May, health secretary Jeremy Hunt and Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill.

Mrs Churchill said Woolpit Health Centre is one of the surgeries she regularly visits and she is ‘acutely aware of the burden on all our clinical staff, at the coal face’.

She has spoken with the team at Woolpit Health Centre and expressed her ‘misgivings for the sentiments articulated by the Government’.

“I continue to urge the Government to consider a ‘whole system’ approach as we seek solutions to the challenges to our health service. In the meantime, I have happily accepted the surgery’s offer to visit Woolpit Health Centre again,” Mrs Churchill added.

A Department of Health spokesman said: “GPs work incredibly hard and we are investing in primary care precisely to relieve pressure on the frontline - with an extra £2.4 billion of funding, 5,000 more doctors in general practice and 1,500 more pharmacists in surgeries by 2020. Evidence shows that extended GP access is helping to relieve pressure on other parts of the health service such as A&E, with 17 million patients already benefitting from evening and weekend appointments.”