Corrie’s mum says if he is not at landfill site ‘somebody is not telling the truth’

The mother of missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague has said it is ‘completely unrealistic’ to believe he is still alive.

Nicola Urquhart, 48, spoke of her grief on ITV’s This Morning show today after revisiting the site where Corrie, 23, went missing following a night out last September.

Nicola Urquhart

She blasted ‘ridiculous theories’ by online trolls claiming her family were covering up his disappearance.

Nicola was shown revisiting the ‘horseshoe’ in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, and walking where he was last seen on CCTV at about 3.25am on September 24.

Detectives fear he was taken to a landfill site in Milton in a rubbish truck after linking its movements with his mobile phone.

A major police search for him at the site is in its 11th.

Corrie McKeague

Nicola, from Dunfermline in Fife, said: “I think from the very beginning I’ve always tried to say unless Corrie’s physically found I’m not going to let my own head go to that police that he may be dead but I think that it is completely unrealistic to think anything other than that, so all I can do is keep trying to find him.

“This is ridiculous, he’s walked into a dead end, he’s not come out again on camera, only four vehicles go in there, he’s left in one of those vehicles so either somebody is not telling the truth or he has ended up at the landfill.

“I’ve no doubts that the way that police have described it to me, that if Corrie was there, they will find him.”

She described the search as ‘very thorough’ and said they had found things as small as mobile phones in the thousands of tonnes of rubbish.

She said Corrie went missing days after celebrating his 23rd birthday with his family and added: “Corrie was genuinely really happy. He had a fantastic job, things were going really well in his private life, he’s not gone AWOL, it’s physically impossible.”

Her appearance on national television came days after Corrie’s girlfriend, April Oliver, 21, from Norfolk, posted a black-and-white image showing her pregnant with Corrie’s child on Facebook.

Asked about the picture Nicola, a PC with Police Scotland said: “It’s very difficult, when I’m focusing so hard to try to find Corrie.

“She’s tried to stay out of the media spotlight because she wants it to be focused on finding Corrie.”