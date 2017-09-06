Corrie’s family will follow his footsteps one year on

The mother of missing airman Corrie McKeague will retrace his last known footsteps to mark the first anniversary of his disappearance.

Nicola Urquhart, 48, appealed for the public to join her saying ‘now is not the time to give up’ on the search for the 23-year-old RAF gunner.

She said her family would visit the first bar Corrie went on a night-out from RAF Honington in Bury St Edmunds on September 24 last year.

He was last seen on CCTV in the ‘horseshoe’ area of Brentgovel Street.

Detectives fear Corrie was crushed in a bin lorry and taken to a rubbish tip after falling asleep in a shop’s bin following a night out in. His family were angry when police announced a 20-week search for his remains at the tip in Milton was to end in July. Officers from Suffolk and Norfolk sifted more than 6,500 tonnes of waste with no trace of him.

An independent review is being carried out on the police investigation so far.

On the Find Corrie Facebook page, Nicola wrote: “On Sunday 24th of September it will be one year since Corrie disappeared.

“Now is not the time to give up and sit quietly somewhere to remember Corrie. Information is what will find Corrie, we desperately need you for this.”

She, Corrie’s brothers Makeyan and Darroch and his uncle Tony Wringe will be in Langton Place, where Corrie started his night out, throughout the day and evening and will walk his last route.

Nicola added: “This is being done in the hope that we may jog someone’s memory.”