CORRIE McKEAGUE INVESTIGATION: Six individuals in CCTV images are identified

Six individuals in CCTV images issued by police ahead of the anniversary of the disappearance of Corrie McKeague have been identified.

Police released images yesterday of eight individuals who officers believed may have had some interaction with Corrie on the night he went missing.

Image 26a

Four males pictured in the entrance at Flex nightclub have been identified.

One of the males came forward yesterday evening and identified himself following the appeal.

He has also given names of the three friends he was with on the night and who were also pictured.

From speaking with this male, police understand there was a brief interaction ending on friendly terms with Corrie and as there was no further contact after this they are not considered to be significant to the investigation.

Image 26b

The group of four knew Corrie and joked with him before they went their separate ways.

Police will speak to the three other males in due course.

A male and female in the images have also come forward and identified themselves.

The police will also be spoken to in due course.

Bald male red jacket

The other CCTV stills issued yesterday were images 26, which are of an individual outside Macdonalds that police have issued previously and have been unable to trace. The first was taken at about 4.30am outside McDonalds, the second inside McDonalds is taken at about 5.30am.

The image of the bald male with the red jacket is of someone walking away from Flex nightclub at about 1.25am on 24 September.

Corrie disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds and was last seen on September 24, 2016 at 3.25am in Brentgovel Street.

A 20 week search of a landfill in Milton was called off in July after no trace of the airman was found.

Officers investigating his disappearance will be in Bury town centre this weekend with a police pod set up where Brentgovel Street meets Risbygate Street opposite The Grapes pub.

This will be staffed from 9pm on Friday, September 22 to 4am on Saturday, September 23; 9am to 5pm on Saturday and from noon on Sunday.

Officers from the investigation will be available to speak to members of the public in an effort to see if this can generate any new lines of inquiry or any fresh information as to what exactly happened to Corrie.

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said: “Our thoughts are with Corrie’s family and friends 12 months on from his disappearance.

“It is fair to say that a year on from him going missing, we never thought we would be in this position of not yet locating Corrie or establishing exactly what happened to him.

“We have always wanted to provide answers to Corrie’s family about what happened to him.

“The search for Corrie remains an active investigation.

“We would appeal directly to the public who were out in Bury St Edmunds exactly 12 months ago on the night he went missing and maybe a year on are once again back in the town centre this weekend.

“We would ask the public to call us if they have fresh information that may be of benefit to the investigation.

“We have deliberately placed the police pod on Brentgovel Street as we know this is the route Corrie took on that evening and hope our presence will jog someone’s memory.

“As we said in July the fact that Corrie wasn’t found at the landfill site during our extensive search remains bitterly disappointing to us.

“We had compelling information that directed us to this particular area of the landfill site.

“The investigation has been a detailed and methodical one to date and this will continue in the weeks ahead.

“The East Midlands Special Operations Unit has been commissioned to conduct a detailed review of the investigation to date.

“The aim of the review is to assist in identifying whether there are any lines of inquiry that could lead to information that would locate Corrie.

“The review is progressing well and is due to be completed in the next few weeks.

“If it should reveal further lines of enquiry that will help police find Corrie the force will pursue them vigorously.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team at Suffolk police on 01473 782019 or 101.