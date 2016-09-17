Coroner declares medieval items found in Lavenham treasure

Two medieval silver items unearthed on different occasions by the same man using a metal detector at Lavenham have been declared as treasure.

An inquest on Monday at Bury St Edmunds heard how Brian Byford was searching with the permission of the landowner when he found the two artefacts.

The first was a gilt silver buckle loop which was examined by experts at the British Museum who said they would be interested in acquiring it for their collections.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Nigel Parsley said the second item was a silver gilt strap fitting which also met the criteria for treasure.

The inquest heard that Bury museum wanted to acquire the second find.

Mr Parsley officially declared both items as treasure.