Controversial waste hub plans approved after being reviewed for third time

The controversial application for a waste hub to be built on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds was approved this week after being reviewed for a third time by councillors.

The hub, which will be built on land north of Hollow Road Farm in Fornham St Martin, was previously granted planning permission in September by 11 votes to five but officers advised that further clarification was needed before it could go ahead.

The council development control committee met yesterday to review the plans again and approved them by 10 votes to five.

But a report presented to the committee at the meeting found that the project, which will see a waste transfer station, waste recycling centre and fleet depot built on the site as well as roads, parking and weighbridges, is contrary to the development plan for the area.

It said that the project would ‘harm the local landscape by intensifying the use of the site, providing new and large buildings in the countryside and removing a Grade A mature oak tree’.

It also said the proposals ‘offend the spatial policies of the plan by proposing development on a greenfield site in the countryside’.

The move to grant planning permission was met with criticism from members of the public as well as by the three parish councils for Fornham St Martin cum St Genevieve, Fornham All Saints and Great Barton.

They expressed concerns that the hub would cause traffic congestion in an ‘already dangerous’ area as well as noise pollution, water pollution and a lower air quality caused by the diesel fumes and odour from the waste.

But St Edmundsbury Borough Council, which submitted the joint application with Suffolk County Council and Forest Heath District Council, still wants to push ahead with the plans after officers concluded that ‘overall minor adverse impacts would occur to the countryside’.

Furthermore, the report stated that the National Planning Policy for Waste recommends co-locating waste services where possible and that the proposals would fulfill the ‘Rural Vision’, which aspires to see planned growth and new developments to meet the needs of small villages.