Construction under way of £10 million retail park in Bury - generating up to 150 jobs

Construction is under way of a £10 million retail park which will create up to 150 jobs in Bury St Edmunds.

The former Haldo Developments site, in Western Way, is being transformed to make way for retail stores The Range and B&M.

Construction on the 60,000 sqft development, to be named Western Way Retail, began in March with B&M due to open for Christmas trading and The Range for Easter.

The site with 200 car parking spaces is being developed by Western Way Retail LLP, which was created by the Bream Real Estate Group.

The Range will occupy 35,000 sqft and B&M will take 24,500 sqft.

Jamie Glerum, of Western Way Retail LLP, said it will create an ‘inviting gateway’ to the Western Way area, which is also home to St Edmundsbury Borough Council.

Last year the authority revised a masterplan for the area for the second phase of its ‘public service village’ which would include health, education, leisure and employment and its progress is dependant on land becoming available.

Chris Dawson, owner and founder of The Range, said: “We’re very pleased to be working with Western Way Retail on this project. The job generation is expected to be a tremendous boost to the local economy and is a great step in the rejuvenation of the Western Way site.”

Les Carder, area manager for B&M, added: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of new jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with the new store.”