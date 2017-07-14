‘Considerable improvement’ at Bury St Edmunds school leads to ‘good’ Ofsted

A Bury St Edmunds school which has been through significant changes and improvements in recent years has been praised as ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Tollgate Primary School was judged ‘inadequate’ when it was last inspected by the education watchdog in 2012.

Since then the school, which converted to an academy in 2014 and joined the Bury All-Through Trust, has seen a ‘considerable improvement in teaching and learning’.

Parents, pupils and governors told inspectors that Tollgate is now ‘significantly better’ and parents praised leaders and teachers for the ‘significant improvement’ in pupil behaviour.

However, inspectors ruled that pupil outcomes ‘require improvement’ and said that many changes of staff have ‘affected pupils’ attainment and progress’.

Two headteachers have left the school since 2015.

Inspectors noted that a new headteacher Claire Bates, who is due to join in September, is liaising ‘effectively’ with senior leaders.

Jim Neale, head of Tollgate Primary campus for the summer term, said measures are already in place to take forward Ofsted’s recommendations for improvement.

Dr Chris Pamplin, chairman of governors and vice-chairman of the Trust, said they were ‘delighted’ with the report and are ‘determined to use it as a springboard towards outstanding’,

Mrs Bates added that the ‘well-earned’ report has confirmed all she has ‘seen and heard’ on her visits to the school.