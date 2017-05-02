Conference in Bury St Edmunds to support dementia carers

A conference will be held in Bury St Edmunds to support carers of people affected by dementia and memory loss.

The event on May 17 at Nowton Court Village will feature speaker Chris Roberts, who is in his early 50s and has been diagnosed with young onset vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Chris, of Wales, will appear with his wife Jayne at the conference, which also includes information sessions from local organisations as well workshops covering communication, health and wealth.

The event, held during Dementia Awareness Week, is aimed at family carers while health and care professionals are welcome to attend.

Amanda Bloomfield, chief executive of Gatehouse which runs a ‘Dementia Hub’, is presenting at the event.

She said: “Caring for a family member with dementia can be a lonely and isolating experience.

“At the dementia conference we hope to equip carers with information and confidence to carry on with their caring role.”

It has been organised by the Bury St Edmunds Dementia Action Alliance with home care provider ClarkeCare and West Suffolk Hospital.

The alliance aims to help businesses and organisations across the town become more dementia friendly.

It has a core membership of about 10 organisations.

Lorraine Clarke, who runs ClarkeCare, said: “We want to make Bury St Edmunds a dementia friendly place to live and want those living with dementia in and around the town to have as much support as possible.

“Living with dementia or caring for a person with dementia can be an isolating place to be. The Dementia Action Alliance want to minimise that isolation.”

The conference has been supported by Cllr Frank Warby through Bury Town Council funds.

Booking for the conference is essential and free to family carers. Registration starts at 9am.

For information and to book, contact Maggie Woodhouse, dementia practitioner/trainer at West Suffolk Hospital, by emailing maggie.woodhouse@wsh.nhs.uk or call 01284 713847.

To join the alliance, visit www.dementiaaction.org.uk/local_alliances/16983_bury_st_edmunds_dementia_action_alliance