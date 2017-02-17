Competition winner uses her prize to buy food for Bury’s homeless and vulnerable

A competition winner decided to ‘spread the love’ on Valentine’s Day by using her prize to buy food for the homeless and vulnerable in Bury St Edmunds.

Kate Greenaway, 31, scooped a £50 voucher towards a meal at a restaurant in the arc shopping centre through its Valentine’s contest.

Concerned at the number of homeless people she has seen in the town, Miss Greenaway instead decided to order 40 burgers and 10 cookies from Burger King to give to those who attend Bury Drop-In. She also persuaded Hotel Chocolat to donate 10 hot chocolates.

On Valentine’s Day, Miss Greenway delivered the food and drinks to the Drop-In which supports the homeless and vulnerable.

She said: “I’ve been really saddened by the homeless population that seems to be growing throughout Bury.

“I decided I would spread the love and give to the homeless. I felt a huge amount of pride after donating.”

She was joined by Natalie Thompson, from the arc’s marketing agency Toolbox Group. Miss Greenaway, who is a graphic designer, now wants to collect Easter eggs to donate to the drop-in.

On Valentine’s Day, 35 people were using the Drop-In, which meets at the Elven Centre, in Garland Street, every Tuesday and Friday from 10.45am to 2pm. It provides food, advice and referrals to support agencies.

Mike Coleman, CEO of the charity, said: “It was a lovely gesture and a generous act from a person who is obviously very aware of what’s going on in their community.”