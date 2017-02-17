COMPETITION: Is your pooch more picture-perfect than Lenny?

Last year cavalier/poodle cross Lenny beat-off stiff competition to become the face of a charity dog show and now the hunt is on for a dog who can strike a pose and steal Lenny’s cutest canine crown.

The second Paws in the Park, in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care, will take place at Nowton Park and to celebrate all things four-legged we are launching a competition to find a picture perfect-pooch to star on all the posters, banners, programmes and marketing materials for the family event.

The Paws in the Park logo with Lenny

Tara Imhof, Lenny’s owner said: “I entered the competition last year because I thought it would be a lot of fun and I was interested to see if other people thought Lenny was as cute as I do.

“Lenny absolutely loved being part of it; he loved having his photograph taken and performing for the camera.

“I was so proud that he was chosen. A lot of dogs had entered the competition so it was really nice to think that other people think he is as cute as I do.

“It was quite overwhelming to see him on all the posters, it seemed like everywhere you looked he was there. I was like a proud mum at school.”

Competition entries will be published in the Bury Free Press before being judged by a panel to find the cutest canine. So, if you think your pet has the floppiest ears, fuzziest fur or widest grin, we would like to see it.

Charlie De-Moore, St Nicholas Hospice Care events and challenges fund-raiser, said: “Last year Paws in the Park was a great success. There was a great atmosphere and dogs and their owners from across the area flocked to the event, which raised £7,000.

“We would love to see the same again this year, but first we need to find a photogenic pooch to take a starring role in promoting the event.

“If you think your pet has what it takes, please send in their picture.”

The winning dog will not only appear on all marketing materials for Paws in the Park, but its owner will win a 10ins by 8ins professional portrait of their dog and a family ticket (two adults and two children) for the event.

To enter your dog fill in the entry form in today’s Bury Free Press and send us a photograph of your pooch.

Alternatively, you can enter your dog online at www.stnicholashospice.org.uk/paws-poster-pooch

The closing date is Monday, March 6 at 9am and the winner will be announced in the Bury Free Press on Friday, March 17.

All details requested must be completed otherwise we will be unable to enter your pet into the competition. Entrants (human and canine) must also be able to attend a Paws in the Park photo-call on Monday, March 13.

The Paws in the Park event, which is being organised in partnership with Swayne and Partners vets, will take place on Sunday, May 21 from 10am to 4pm.

It will feature various dog-themed activities, including a dog show and the chance to compete in a range of different dog classes, have-a-go agility areas and displays and trade stands.