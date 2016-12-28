Company’s charity quiz night raises vital funds for two good causes

Staff at Glasswells battled it out in the company’s annual quiz night to raise £1,000 to be split between two good causes.

About 80 members of staff from the home furnishing company’s Bury St Edmunds store and warehouse as well as its store in Ipswich were divided into 20 teams for contest.

They generated £1,000 from the event, in Bury, to be divided between the Teenage Cancer Trust and Forget-me-not Dementia Campaign.

Organiser Richard Ball, buying director at Glasswells, said: “We are over the moon to have raised such a significant sum of money for two very worthwhile charities and I cannot thank the staff enough for their generosity.”

They chose the Teenage Cancer Trust in honour of teenager Jake Andrade, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in spring and inspired his classmates at Stowmarket High School to raise more than £14,000 for the charity.

Jake’s mum Heidi works at Glasswells.

West Suffolk Hospital launched the Forget-Me-Not Dementia Campaign to raise funds to further enhance the environment for patients with dementia and to raise awareness of the condition. The campaign has raised almost £100,000 in two years.