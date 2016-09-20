Company pays tribute to ‘friendly and popular’ man as murder investigation continues

Tributes have been paid to a ‘friendly and popular’ man as a murder investigation continues into his death.

Kevin Turnbull, 52, who was from the Great Whelnetham area, was found dead at a property in Samuel Street Walk, Bury St Edmunds, on Wednesday, September 14 at about 12.15pm.

A post mortem exam revealed that he died as a result of a head injury and two people were arrested on suspicion of murder.

It has since emerged that Mr Turnbull worked at the Nestlé Purina PetCare factory, in Sudbury, from February 2015 to May 2016.

A spokesman for the company said: “Kevin Turnbull started as shift manager at the Nestlé Purina Sudbury factory in February 2015 and in September 2015 became autonomous maintenance specialist.

“Mr Turnbull resigned and left the business on 27 May 2016.

“Kevin was a friendly and popular individual and the news of his death will be greeted with great sadness by his friends at Nestlé Purina Sudbury.”

His death was initially treated as ‘unexplained’. However, a 51-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, both from Bury, were arrested on the evening of Friday, September 16, on suspicion of murder and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Both were released on police bail and are due to return on November 15.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Call the Major Investigation Team on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.