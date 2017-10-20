Community ‘powerhouse’, Ivy, dies aged 81

A popular woman who devoted her life to a community centre on the Bury estate where she lived has died aged 81.

Ivy Goodman was secretary of the Newbury Community Centre on the Howard estate for more than 40 years, having moved to Bury St Edmunds from London in 1968.

Ivy Goodman on her grand-daughter, Cherish's (right), wedding day

She died on October 8, after a year-long battle with heart problems following bypass surgery.

Ivy became involved in the community centre after moving to Bury and joining the social club.

Her grand-daughter, Cherish Stevenson, said: “She absolutely lived for that social club. She was still doing it even when she was terminally ill.

“She organised youth clubs, she had charity nights, she was raising issues for the estate at meetings. She also helped set up the church there.”

It was her aim to see a new community centre built to improve the environment on the estate, plans for which are now in place.

Ernie Broom, chairman of the Howard Estate Association of Residents and Tenants, said: “Ivy has been a real powerhouse on the estate. She kept the community centre going against all odds and everyone who uses the new centre owes her a big thank you.”

Ivy, who had seven children, 17 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren, was well-known on the estate and within the community.

She was known as ‘Mrs Howard Estate’ for her large house parties and her door always being open to anyone.

Cherish, 24, said: “Her house was always so busy. Sometimes you’d be lucky to get a seat.”

Councillor Paul Hopfensperger said: “Ivy was a pillar of the community on the Howard estate.

“She has been an integral part of the Project Board who are delivering a new centre on the estate.

“She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and my heart goes out to her family and friends at this difficult time.”

The funeral is being held at West Suffolk Crematorium on Tuesday, October 24, at 4.30pm. The family would like to invite everyone to attend.