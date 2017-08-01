Community joins together for Whepstead Fete

An afternoon of fun has helped to raise funds for a village community centre.

Whepstead held its annual fete on Saturday, with attractions ranging from a barbecue to music and belly dancing.

Morris dancers, the Boys’ Brigade band and dog agility courses and demonstrations by Paws of Parham added to the line-up, along with side shows, stalls and ‘all the usual attractions’.

“It all went very well,” said Di Howe, a member of Whepstead Community Association Committee, which organised the event.

“We had lots of people there which we were pleased about.

“All the funds that were raised will go to our community centre and help to keep it going, so it’s an important day for the village and really brings the community together. Everyone on the committee did a fantastic job organising the fete and on the day.”

Di added that one person had said the event was ‘a real joy from the coconut shy, to the tombola and all in-between’.

The event was opened by St Edmundsbury Mayor Terry Clements, who tried his hand at a spot of archery while he was there.

There was also a fun dog show, where lots of owners went home with rosettes.