Community choirs hit the high notes for vital charity

Community choirs hit the high notes to generate £2,300 for the Suffolk Fund-raising Group of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The VivaVoices choirs in Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Newmarket and Wymondham raised the money through concerts over the last three months as well as singing in local supermarkets in the run up to Christmas.

VivaVoices run community choirs in Suffolk and Norfolk and sing a wide range of songs from across the decades. New members are welcome and should call 01284 700286 for details.

A cheque was presented by Graeme Hopson, VivaVoices choir director, to Janet Oliver, of the Suffolk Fund-raising Group of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.