Committee objects to new build

Bury St Edmunds Town Council’s planning committee has objected to a development of residential apartments in St Andrew’s Street South.

The committee made the decision last Wednesday on the 18 new apartments due to a lack of parking.

At the meeting, Councillor Tom Murray was one of the members who questioned it after being told the six parking spaces currently on site would be removed and no parking would be left.

He said: “There are already parking issues on St Andrew’s Street, that leaves an issue for the development.”

In documents submitted to St Edmundsbury Borough Council, Julia MacKay Properties, which is applying for the build, said it was providing 36 cycle racks to help promote a car-free scheme.

In comments to the Borough Council neighbour Walter Hawes said: “I am delighted that there are plans to improve what has become an increasingly dilapidated area.

“However, given the closeness to the town centre, I feel that the scheme ought to include retail space at ground level.”

Plans are open to public consultation until the end of this month.